SC fetal heartbeat abortion bill passes on to full Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill to ban nearly all abortions in South Carolina without exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest is heading to a debate on the Senate floor.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted 9-8 Thursday to send the bill to the full Senate.

It would ban abortions when a heartbeat can be detected - or about six weeks after conception. Measures seeking stricter abortion limits have been debated for years in the General Assembly, regularly failing in the Senate on a procedural hurdle.