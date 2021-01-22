x
SC fetal heartbeat abortion bill passes on to full Senate

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted 9-8 Thursday to send the bill to the full Senate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill to ban nearly all abortions in South Carolina without exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest is heading to a debate on the Senate floor. 

It would ban abortions when a heartbeat can be detected - or about six weeks after conception. Measures seeking stricter abortion limits have been debated for years in the General Assembly, regularly failing in the Senate on a procedural hurdle. 

But abortion foes say they are confident this year will be different after Republicans flipped three Senate seats for a 30-16 advantage.

