State Senator John L. Scott Jr., who served constituents in Richland County for decades, dies

Colleagues of State Senator Scott offered condolences to his family as they remembered his work.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Senator John L. Scott Jr., who served in the state house and senate for over 30 years, has died.

A representative announced the longtime lawmaker's death on Sunday afternoon. He was 69.

"A hardworking advocate for his constituents in Richland County and the people of South Carolina, Senator Scott's unwavering commitment to public service has left a memorable mark on South Carolina's legislative landscape," the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus said in a statement.

Scott served 18 years in the South Carolina House of Representatives before moving to the state Senate in 2009.

"Senator Scott's legacy will forever be etched in the history of South Carolina," Senator Brad Hutto, Minority Caucus Leader for the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus, said in the statement.

The South Carolina Democratic Party applauded Scott for advocating for his district along with issues involving education, healthcare and economic development, which the party said "will have a lasting impact on our state."

U.S. Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison, also from South Carolina, described Scott as a "passionate legislator and political strategist."

"No one could outwork the Senator! I always enjoyed his counsel and will miss him. I send my deepest condolences & prayers to his wife, family, & friends," Harrison said.

The state Senate Democratic Caucus remembered him for his ability to "collaborate across the aisle" and "build consensus," adding that his leadership would be missed.

State Rep. Kambrell Garvin, who also represents constituents in Richland County, described Scott as his politician mentor and friend.

"A giant tree has fallen," he said.

The Democratic Caucus said information regarding funeral arrangements and memorial services would be forthcoming at a later time.

Governor Henry McMaster said on Sunday that he would soon order flags lowered in honor of Scott's service to the state once funeral arrangements have been announced.