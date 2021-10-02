Marines: Man at Trump rally not among those in Kabul photo

The Defense Department is investigating Clark’s attendance because active duty service members aren’t usually allowed to speak at partisan events.

MACON, Ga. — A U.S. Marine spokesperson says a Marine who took the stage at a Georgia rally for former President Donald Trump was not among service members shown lifting children over an airport wall in Afghanistan.

24th Marine Expeditionary Unit spokesperson Kelton Cochran told The Telegraph of Macon that Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark was not in the picture showing several Marines lifting children over a wall in Kabul after the U.S.-backed government fell.

