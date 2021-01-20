South Carolina leaders react to Inauguration Day 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — People from around the globe were posting their thoughts and opinions about Joe Biden being sworn in as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President.
Here are a few selections from Twitter:
Congressman Jim Clyburn, who could be seen in the crowd sporting a SC State baseball cap, tweeted:
From University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen:
Newly elected Representative Nancy Mace on the peaceful transition of power:
Representative Joe Wilson:
Former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather tweeted as the ceremony was about to begin:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson weighed in:
As did Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:
Trudeau went on to say in a statement, “I look forward to working with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we strive to make our countries safer, more prosperous, and more resilient.”
Lady Gaga, who performed The Star Spangled Banner for the ceremony, had this to say: