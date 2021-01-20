South Carolina leaders react to Inauguration Day 2021

Social media abounded with posts about the swearing in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the President and Vice President of the United States. Here is a sampling.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — People from around the globe were posting their thoughts and opinions about Joe Biden being sworn in as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President.

Here are a few selections from Twitter:

Congressman Jim Clyburn, who could be seen in the crowd sporting a SC State baseball cap, tweeted:

Today we witness a new chapter in history.



President Biden and Vice President Harris represent a new era of opportunity for unity, not just in the United States but across the globe.



While our nation faces hard challenges ahead, let us move forward with hope. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) January 20, 2021

From University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen:

Best wishes & congratulations to newly inaugurated President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. Today as we celebrate the peaceful & constitutional transfer of power, @UofSC stands ready to partner with this administration to lead higher education and our nation forward. https://t.co/gRznnKconP — Bob Caslen (@Bob_Caslen) January 20, 2021

Newly elected Representative Nancy Mace on the peaceful transition of power:

Representative Joe Wilson:

I am grateful to represent #SC02 at today's inauguration of Joe Biden and to join my colleagues to witness this peaceful transfer of power. #InaugurationDay2021 pic.twitter.com/1tmu5rATOR — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) January 20, 2021

Former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather tweeted as the ceremony was about to begin:

A beautiful, sunny day frames the inauguration. Let there be light. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 20, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson weighed in:

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 20, 2021

As did Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Congratulations, @JoeBiden, on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Our two countries have tackled some of history’s greatest challenges together - and I’m looking forward to continuing this partnership with you, @KamalaHarris, and your administration. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 20, 2021

Trudeau went on to say in a statement, “I look forward to working with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we strive to make our countries safer, more prosperous, and more resilient.”

Lady Gaga, who performed The Star Spangled Banner for the ceremony, had this to say: