SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called for President Donald Trump to be impeached after a group of the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In a statement, Pritzker — a Democrat — said Trump is a danger to the nation and should be removed from office.

"There is no doubt in my mind that his efforts to encourage a coup represent high treason to this democracy, our Constitution and all Americans," he said in the statement.

"This violence is the natural conclusion of Donald Trump's efforts to unleash the forces of hate and divide our nation," he went on to say in the statement. "It must end."

I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.



I don't make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.

On Wednesday, Trump vowed that “we will never concede” as he spoke to supporters shortly before Congress convened for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump took the stage at the Save America rally, which drew thousands of supporters who swamped the nation’s capital as the president’s Republican allies in the House and Senate plan to object to his November election loss to Biden.

Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and squared off with Capitol Police. The Trump supporters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.

A woman who was shot inside the Capitol during the violence has died, a source told the Associated Press.

Hours later, Trump appeared to justify the violent occupation of the Capitol by his supporters.

In a now-deleted tweet Wednesday night, Trump said, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”

He added, “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

Trump supporters breached the Capitol building and clashed with law enforcement before disrupting Congress’ tallying of the Electoral College votes. Trump has repeatedly told his supporters that the November election was stolen from him, even though that is not true.

Twitter said the company locked Trump's account because he violated the company's policy. The account will remain locked for 12 hours after the tweets are deleted. If they are not deleted, the account will remain locked.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.