State Representative Jerry Govan announced his run Friday morning

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — State Representative Jerry Govan (D-Orangeburg) announced his run for Superintendent of Education today.

The announcement took place in the first-floor lobby of the State House on Friday.

Govan, a retired educator from Orangeburg, has served in the South Carolina House of Representatives for 29 years and currently sits on the Education and Public Works Committee.