ORANGEBURG, S.C. — State Representative Jerry Govan (D-Orangeburg) announced his run for Superintendent of Education today.
The announcement took place in the first-floor lobby of the State House on Friday.
Govan, a retired educator from Orangeburg, has served in the South Carolina House of Representatives for 29 years and currently sits on the Education and Public Works Committee.
During his career in public education, Govan served as Orangeburg County’s attendance supervisor, dropout prevention coordinator and a parent educator. He graduated from South Carolina State University.