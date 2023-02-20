Should people pay to move to SC? One lawmaker thinks so.

Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed a bill that he says would offset the cost of growth in South Carolina by proposing a $250 fee for new residents.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Between 2010 and 2020 about 400,000 people moved to South Carolina, according to U.S. Census data. Neighboring states like North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida are among the states sending the most people.

Rick Underwood moved from Maryland to the Palmetto State last July.

“The Weather is incredible, people are a lot nicer, so far it’s been great," said Underwood.

Now Republican State Senator Stephan Goldfinch of Georgetown County wants to make newcomers like Underwood pay for it.

“Right now, we're just failing miserably when it comes to the support structure. That support structure should not be paid for by locals, by people that are living here," said Goldfinch.

Goldfinch is proposing legislation that would allow counties to impose an additional $250 dollar driver's license fee and a $250 vehicle licensing registration fee on new state residents. The money raised could only go to infrastructure, public education, and greenspace conservation.

“I think it's a low hanging fruit that we can easily capture and start to improve South Carolina," said Goldfinch.

According to Goldfinch, voters would need to approve the fee hikes through a referendum which would be put on the ballot by either a county council ordinance or petition.

Goldfinch said he plans to amend the bill to require that a person pay property taxes and resident fees at the same time, then pick up their license and registration from the Department of Motor Vehicles all at once.

"The DMV will then confirm that you've paid your property taxes and your new resident fee. And they'd issue your registration and your driver's license there at the DMV," said Goldfinch.

New residents like Underwood say they already pay their fair share of taxes.

“It's not fair. Don't charge the people that want to restart, extra," he said.

And long-time South Carolina Residents agree.

“I feel like that would just deter people from moving to the state because of that extra fee. It's kind of ridiculous," said Ebony Mobley.

“They’re probably gonna work here, probably going to pay state income taxes, probably going to pay real estate tax, gas tax, every other tax you can think of. I think it's silly to charge someone to move into the state," said Vince.

The bill is being taken up by the Senate Finance Committee this week. If approved, it will head to the full Senate floor for debate.