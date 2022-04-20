Richland County seeking poll workers for upcoming general election

Open enrollment for poll workers has begun in advance of November 8 mid-term elections

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County has begun an open enrollment program for those individuals interested in working as a poll manager or assistant during the upcoming November 8 mid-term elections.

Anyone at least 16 years of age can apply to serve as a poll manager assistant, if you are age 18 or older, you must be a qualified registered voter, and a resident of Richland County to work on Election Day, November 8, 2022.

Poll worker election day duties include assisting opening and closing poll location, qualifying voters (checking registration lists), and assisting voters with election equipment. Workers should be able to work a minimum of 12 hours on Election Day.

Interested individuals must register and attend an Open Enrollment session. A session takes approximately 15 minutes to fill out employment paperwork. You can register for an Open Enrollment session -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through May 6 -- by emailing election.worker@richlandcountysc.gov or calling (803)576-1519 or (803)576-1517.