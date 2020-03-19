COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House and Governor Henry McMaster approved a $45 million emergency spending bill for the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The bill, which prioritizes additional funds to combat the spread of coronavirus, earned Senate approval earlier this week.

It could be the last Senate and House vote for at least a few weeks.

In a short session Thursday afternoon, the House voted unanimously to approve the $45 million. It was signed by the Governor minutes later.

Representative Murrell Smith said it's just the beginning.

“We're going to act guys. And we will act, this is just the first step. But what we're here for today, is simply to fund the Department of Health and Environmental Control so they can enact their containment and mitigation. And this is very very important to the citizens of South Carolina,” Smith told the chamber.

The bill provides funds for testing, staffing, protective equipment, disease tracking, quarantines, lab supplies, and other items.

After the vote, Speaker Jay Lucas asked the House to approve adjourning indefinitely.

“It is my intent to not be back for at least two weeks. That will probably be longer. But I will look at the situation at the end of two weeks and we will make a decision there,” Lucas said.

The vote, which required a two-thirds majority, passed to end the Thursday session.

During session Thursday, at least eight members of the House practiced social distancing in the balcony. They were allowed to voice vote for all the votes. Speaker Lucas said the chamber was cleaned before the vote and asked lawmakers to not share microphones.

Across the vacated lobby, the Senate announced it would not meet next week.

But, Senator Shane Massey said the government is working.

“We're going to make sure that we do whatever is going to protect the health and safety of not only senators, but staff and the public who want to come in and watch. But we're also going to make sure that if we need to be there, we'll be there, because the government of South Carolina is going to continue to operate,” Massey said.

Both the House and Senate can be called back at any time if action is needed.

Senator Vincent Sheheen also said the public should know they’re working even if they’re not in the chamber.

“I like to say it’s important the government continue to do its business, we’re just going to have to do in in a different way. What the Senate has done, we are not meeting in full session, but we can still meet in committee meetings. I think that’s important. I think there’s business that has to be done,” Sheheen said, mentioning the budget.

“Small groups in big rooms,” He added.

Sheheen and Massey said the Senate would come back at a moment’s notice to pass any meaningful legislation, especially if it relates to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate committee meetings can continue, if they meet CDC guidelines, according to a press release.

Senator Massey added Senate leadership is looking at ways to mitigate risk when in full session.