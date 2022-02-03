South Carolina House leaders want to just tackle income tax cut

The question may be whether some lawmakers only want to cut income taxes as part of a broader effort to reform all kinds of taxes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Republican leaders in the South Carolina House appear ready to tackle cutting income taxes in the state before this year’s General Assembly session ends in May.

A House subcommittee plans to pass a bill cutting the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 6% over five years in time to be considered along with the budget later this month.

The cut would cost about $750 million when fully in effect.