South Carolina Senate to debate $10 billion budget this week

In all, South Carolina lawmakers have nearly $1.7 billion extra to spend in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate a state budget that ended up with a lot more money that expected.

Debate begins Tuesday on the roughly $10 billion spending plan that starts July 1. It includes a 2% raise for state employees and a $1,000 raise for all teachers.

In all, South Carolina lawmakers have nearly $1.7 billion extra to spend in the 2021-22 fiscal year.