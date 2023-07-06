How much is the special legislative session costing South Carolina taxpayers?

Lawmakers receive $260 for every day they are in special session.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bills criminalizing fentanyl trafficking and requiring boater safety courses are headed to the Governor's desk to become law.

The House of Representatives returned on Wednesday for the first time in weeks as part of the ongoing special legislative session.

The state budget, as well as enhanced penalties for illegal gun possession and bond reform, remain unfinished.

“My goal is to work until we conclude those outstanding reports if we can," House Speaker Murrell Smith told lawmakers on Wednesday.

The fentanyl trafficking bill includes penalty enhancements for people convicted of trafficking fentanyl if they were also caught with a gun on them.

Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly called for increased penalties for people caught illegally possessing guns.

Right now, there is no law on the books in South Carolina that criminalizes the trafficking of fentanyl.

“Today is a success and a culmination of all that hard work we’ve been discussing since November," said Smith.

While the bill passed with overwhelming support, Democrats like Rep. Seth Rose (D-Richland) had concerns.

“All of a sudden, you're gonna ensnare people who are not drug traffickers who didn’t know they had fentanyl and they're going to be facing drug trafficking time," said Rose.

The House also overwhelmingly passed a bill requiring those born after July 1, 2007, to take a boater safety course.

But all this overtime is costing taxpayers money.

On top of their $10,400 salary, lawmakers receive an extra $260 a month for each day they convene during the special session.

It cost $70,000 for lawmakers to return on May 19th and $66,000 for them to return on June 7th.

House Speaker Murrell Smith said it's unclear when the session will be over.

"I’m in consternation with President Alexander and the governor, and we’re gonna make those decisions about where we are and when we conclude the special session," said Smith.