On National Voter Registration Day, Richland County said they're seeing more people than usual register to vote.

State numbers also show an increase of hundreds of thousands in registered voters since 2016.

At the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration office, interim Election Director Terry Graham said interest in registering to vote has been higher than usual.

“On average per week we are probably looking at on average, about 30 or 40 a week, versus where we probably looking at about 20 per week. So, it's getting there,” Graham explained in his office.

Since 2016, voter registration numbers have increased by more than 200,000 in South Carolina.

The State Election Commission reports there are now 3,229,219 registered voters in South Carolina.

In mid-2016, there were 3,018,326 registered South Carolina voters. By October of 2018, there were 3,146,487 registered voters.

“I guess with recent politics in DC and the federal level, people are taking a lot of interest. Doesn't matter what party you are Republican or Democrat or Libertarian, American Party, Green Party. People are taking a whole lot of interest now versus when I first started ten years ago,” Graham continued.

To register you can fill out an application online at scvotes.org, in person at your local election office, or by mail.

To register online, you will need a valid driver’s license, according to Graham. However, you can use your social security number instead, if you use the mail-in form or in-person registration.

Lauren Wilkie is a volunteer with the local League of Women Voters and said they've also noticed increased interest in registering. And, she said there's a simple reason to get involved.

“I'll just add that there's a lot of people who complain about what's happening politically, and I have to agree, no vote? No complain,” Wilkie added.

She said it is important to vote in every election, not just presidential races.

South Carolina registration deadlines to vote in November’s local elections are October 4th for in-person, October 6th for online, and October 7th postage for mail-in, according to SC Votes.