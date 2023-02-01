South Carolina tax cuts, police reform laws become effective Jan. 1

This year, South Carolinians can expect to see police reform and state income tax cuts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2023, South Carolinians can expect to see police reform and state income tax cuts.

The two laws were passed in 2022, but took effect on January 1st.

One of the bills making the most headlines has to do with taxpayer’s money. With a bigger than ever budget surplus, lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation that reduces the top income tax rate statewide from 7% to 6.5%.

It could be reduced again in the future if certain general fund growth tests are met.

Most South Carolina workers should notice a difference in their 2023 paychecks as fewer taxes will be withheld. The amount of the change will depend on a variety of factors including how much each worker makes and how often they are paid.

"Once we’ve taken care of all our priorities we give money back to taxpayers and that's what you saw in this tax cut," said House Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Richland).

Rutherford said an employee who makes around $40,000 a year will have about $600 less withheld in their paychecks starting this year.

"Those that are there, working every day to put food on their table, those are the people that are going to see it and those are the people we want to help the most," said Rutherford.

Taxpayers should see the impact of the new withholding tax tables when they receive their paychecks starting Jan. 1, and when they file their 2023 individual income tax returns in 2024.

A new police reform law creates stricter guidelines for police certification, misconduct reports, and de-escalation training.

"I think is going to be very beneficial to the public," said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

The law establishes statewide guidelines for citizens to report officer misconduct and restricts use of force in the field, as well as no-knock warrants.

"It also requires law enforcement agencies to do things they probably should have been doing all along," said Foster.

Foster explained the effects of this new law and guidelines will not be seen as drastically in the the Midlands as many of the law enforcement agencies already abide by some of these policies.

"It requires much more documentation than most agencies have been doing in the past, in order to comply with the law. But it's not unattainable by any sense of the word," said Foster.

Foster said the law will impact smaller agencies the most.