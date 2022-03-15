SC House Majority Leader, Rep. Gary Simrill to retire

The Republican representing Rock Hill has decided not to seek re-election after 30 years in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Media outlets have reported South Carolina Representative Gary Simrill, the Republican from Rock Hill, has announced his intention to retire after 30 years in office.

Simrill, 55, was first elected to the SC House of Representatives in 1993, the first Republican elected from District 46. He was elected House Majority Leader by the GOP in December 2016.

Known as a negotiator, Simrill was the primary sponsor of the Infrastructure and Economic Development Act in 2017, and authored the 2019 bill that allowed the Carolina Panthers NFL team to move their practice facilities to his hometown of Rock Hill.

Over the years, Simrill has had a hand in many issues, including: