SC's Tim Scott gives early nod to McMaster in governor race

Next month, Scott is the special guest at a fundraiser for McMaster’s reelection campaign, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott didn’t endorse a primary candidate in South Carolina’s 2018 gubernatorial race. But for 2022, he’s offering an early nod to incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

Next month, Scott is the special guest at a fundraiser for McMaster’s reelection campaign, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press.

Scott didn’t endorse a candidate in the 2018 GOP gubernatorial primary, when three candidates challenged McMaster.

McMaster has yet to draw a primary opponent with significant fundraising, though Greenville businessman John Warren - who largely self-funded his campaign and forced McMaster into a runoff in 2018 - hasn’t yet ruled out the possibility of a repeat performance.