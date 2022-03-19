Top takeaways from the South Carolina State House this week

It was a busy week in the South Carolina legislature with major bills passing in both chambers and top lawmakers announcing retirement.

Here’s a summary of what to know:

First, on Tuesday the House of Representatives passed a $14 billion spending plan that could go into effect this July. The state budget includes: Raises for state employees and many teachers, money for road projects, and $600 million for cutting state income taxes.

Chair of the Ways and Means Committee Representative Murrell Smith thanked his colleagues Tuesday for their collaborative efforts:

“As the greatest philosopher of our time Christopher Wallace once said, 'mo' money, mo' problems,' but I think this week we’ve proved Biggie Smalls wrong! There's mo’ money, no problems as it relates to the budget.”

Also in the House this week, top leaders Jay Lucas and Gary Simrill announced they won’t seek re-election this November. Potential replacements for Speaker of the House and Majority Leader are unknown at this time.

Over in the Senate, a bill passed that could add South Carolina to the Convention of States. If enough states sign up, they can propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Supporters hope they can limit federal government powers, but opponents are concerned constitutional rights could be at stake. The bill has passed both chambers, meaning it could soon become law. 34 states are needed for the convention and 18 have signed up so far.

Plus on Thursday, senators unanimously passed a bill that could eliminate South Carolina’s health agency, DHEC, and replaces it with two new ones: The Department of Behavioral and Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services.

Bill sponsor Senator Harvey Peeler explained Wednesday why he wants to separate the agency’s responsibilities:

“Many South Carolinians expressed concern that we don’t focus enough on protecting the environment, preventing pollution, and preserving our beautiful state. A standalone environmental agency will allow a more narrow focus.”

Peeler also said combining mental and physical health under one roof in the other agency would be a better use of resources. The bill is now awaiting consideration in the House.