Possible threat deemed hoax at West Columbia chicken plant, say police

Police are asking people to avoid the 400 block of Sunset Blvd.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A threat to the chicken plant in West Columbia has turned out to be a false alarm according to the West Columbia Police department.

At about 7:30 pm a post on the West Columbia Police department Facebook page asked residents to avoid the 400 block of Sunset Blvd as it is closed. This is the road in front of the House of Raeford Manufacturing facility. That road is now open as of 8:30 pm.

West Columbia Police, along with SLED, used bomb dogs to clear the facility.