Greensboro police said Jazzlyn and Richard Ingram are facing charges related to an investigation at a Spectrum call center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A husband and wife are suspects in a reported "active shooter" call to a Spectrum call center in Greensboro Thursday, according to police.

Greensboro police said they responded to the call center on North Regional Road after employees inside the building began calling 911 around 11:22 a.m. saying that someone was inside the building actively shooting a gun.

Deputy Chief of Police Renae Sigmon said active shooter calls are not the type of calls they ever want to hear.

"We never want to have to respond to it [active shooter calls]. However, when something like that is dispatched, it’s a multi-agency response our primary focus is getting to the location, locating the threat and taking them into custody, and stopping the threat," Sigmon shared.

When police arrived, officers said they found one suspect outside of the building and another suspect in the parking lot.

The two suspects were arrested, while officers searched the building and confirmed there was no threat.

"Even after two suspects were encountered in the parking lot, our officers still went inside the building, assisting with evacuation and making sure there were no additional threats left inside the building," Sigmon continued.

Greensboro police have since identified 36-year-old Richard Ingram Jr. and his spouse, 33-year-old Jazzlyn Ingram as the suspects in this incident.

Detectives said two guns have been confiscated from both of them.

Police said Ingram Jr. is facing the following charges:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Resist and Delay or Obstruct a Law Enforcement Official

While his wife is facing the following charges:

Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property

Two counts of Second Degree Kidnapping

Two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Discharging a Firearm within City Limits

Injury to Real Property

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

No law enforcement or employees were injured. One of the suspects had a minor injury unrelated to the arrest.

During the investigation, police said one of the suspects had gained entrance into the building by shooting through a locked glass door.

People inside the building told WFMY News 2 they were put on lockdown.

North Regional Road was temporarily closed at Airport Center Drive during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

