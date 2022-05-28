Plane crash reported in North Myrtle Beach

According to the FAA, only the pilot was aboard the aircraft.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a plane crashed in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a single-engine Piper PA-12 crashed at the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach around 2:15 p.m.

The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft at the time it went down, the FAA said. The agency doesn't release the name or condition of those aboard a crashed aircraft, so it's unclear if the pilot was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation and provide additional updates when they are available.