x
Walt Disney World to phase out temperature screenings of guests

The theme park says it will end screenings for cast members this weekend and for guests on May 16.
Credit: David Roark, photographer
CELEBRATION, Fla. — The most magical place on earth says it will phase out temperature screenings for its cast members and guests, according to Walt Disney World's website.

According to the site, the theme park resort will phase out onsite temperature screenings for cast members beginning May 8 and guests on May 16. Disney says the decision was made following advice from the CDC and local health officials. 

Disney says it will "continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward" and will "encourage people to get vaccinated." 

Walt Disney World first required temperature screenings when it reopened in July 2020 after being shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. 

