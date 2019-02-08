COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's been growing concern about the potential closing of the Save-A-Lot grocery store on Harden St. in Columbia.

The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA), who owns the property, says the store will remain open. They just don't want to run it.

Residents who live close by the grocery store say the convenience and location is a big benefit.

"It's close by, for the people who don't have cars or transportation," says Wanda Sumter.

"It helps your budget, It saves you money when you don't have food stamps," says Peggy Durham.

"A lot of people can not get to other stores like Food Lion or Walmart," says Vickie Burton. "This is a store for the community."

Residents brought up there concerns during a public hearing in front of the CHA board earlier this week, but the board did not give clear answers about what's next for the store.

On Thursday, the CHA explained that the store closed briefly in December after the group that was subleasing and operating the grocery store, Honor Capital, LLC, closed all 10 of its locations in 2018. Now the authority is paying to keep it open.

The non profit arm of the housing authority, Columbia Housing Authority Development (CHAD), built this entire complex in 2008, but they had no intention of running the grocery store.

So now they are looking for new management and said in a statement:

"Neither CHA, CHAD nor Celia Saxon Shopping Center is a grocery store operator and we would like for the location to be run by an individual or group that has the experience and skills to make it successful."

In the mean time, shoppers can see the difference.

"I think they can do a little better with the groceries and everything, because they always run out of everything, but this is a good store," says Sumter.

CHAD is currently exploring options when it comes to the future of the grocery store.