COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service in Columbia confirmed another tornado occurred last week.

The weather service indicated an EF-1 tornado formed in northern Richland County near Blythewood during the outbreak.

The tornado had maximum winds of 105 mph. There were no injuries or deaths with this tornado.

Here are the details from the National Weather Service:

Tornado: Northern Richland County

Start Location: 5 SE Blythewood in Richland County SC

End Location: 6 WNW Elgin in Richland County SC

Estimated Time: 05:53 AM EDT

Maximum EF-Scale Rating: EF1

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 105 mph

Maximum Path Width: 80.0 yards

Path Length: 4.91 miles

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Summary:

A strong EF-1 tornado began near the intersection of Lee Road and Trowbridge Road. The tornado continued northeast for just under 5 miles.

The tornado crossed Hard Scrabble Road, Kelly Mill Road, Langford Road and dissipated near Heins Road. The maximum estimated wind speed associated with the tornado was 105 mph.

Much of the damage along the path of the tornado was tree damage. There were numerous trees that had been snapped, uprooted or suffered damage to branches. There were several homes that suffered minor roof damage to roofing materials, such as shingles, along with damage to soffit and fascia on the exterior of structures.

Some of the most extensive tree damage occurred just off of Langford Road near the Hunters Mill neighborhood. There were also several large trees, both hardwood and softwood, that were snapped and uprooted along Kelly Mill Road near the Crickentree neighborhood. This is across the street from Lake Carolina Elementary Upper Campus. Along Ejw Road, across the street from Lake Carolina Elementary Lower Campus, there were several trees that has fallen across the roadway and been cleared.

Additionally, along Ejw Road, there were a few trees either snapped, uprooted or with significant branch damage before the road crossed Round Top Branch. Several trees were uprooted along the entrance to Crickentree on Crickentree Drive.