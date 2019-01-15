RUBY, S.C. — Chesterfield County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man.

Clerow Myers, 85, is missing from the Ruby, SC, area. Deputies say he may be wearing a long sleeve black shirt with jeans and black shoes. 

If you think you see Myers or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at (843) 623-2101, (843) 623-6838 (Dispatch). 

Tipsters may also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
