MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Myrtle Beach Police Department has confirmed it is investigating a shooting on Ocean Boulevard around Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Three people have been detained in connection with the shooting, department spokesperson Cpl. Vest said.

He added that there were ‘several’ injuries in the incident. Preliminary reports say the injuries are not life-threatening and that they are receiving being treated at a hospital.

If anyone has any information, photos, or videos, you are asked to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382