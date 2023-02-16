Alex Murdaugh trial latest updates February 16

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and their adult son, Paul, at the family's 1,700 acre property in rural Colleton County, South Carolina.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The prosecution could wrap up their case Thursday in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial, which would mean the defense could take center stage as early as the afternoon or Friday morning.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and their adult son, Paul, at the family's 1,700 acre property in rural Colleton County, South Carolina in June of 2021. The prosecution says Murdaugh acted alone in killing his family, while the defense says police and prosecutors rushed to judgment in naming Alex as the suspect.

Murdaugh is also facing separate trials on allegations he stole millions from his law firm and clients. While he's not directly facing those charges, the prosecution said his financial crimes was a motive in the case.

Alex Murdaugh Trial Updates for Thursday

Thursday morning begins with defense counsel Jim Griffin is objecting to Judge Newman’s reversal of an earlier ruling that will now allow testimony to come in regarding the roadside shooting in September 2021. Judge Newman says of his ruling yesterday was based on Griffin’s introduction of the relationship and Alex Murdaugh and Eddie Smith during questioning of SLED Agent Dave Owen. The judge said he had ruled pre-trial that the roadside shooting was going to be off limits but said with Griffin making the connection on Wednesday and “not expecting to get burned” by their actions did have repercussions.

Harpootlian is asking the judge to not allow two interviews conducted at the Savannah hospital. He said Murdaugh was under medication and the doctor would have to be called to testify on Murdaugh’s competency at that time.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters is stating that he and the defense team made a deal over the night that would allow Agent Kelly, the agent at the roadside scene, and the defendant’s claim that he was attacked by an unknown stranger when he actually arranged it to be allowed in court. Waters would also like to enter a phone interview with Alex admitted.

Judge Newman said he has not reviewed the evidence in question and if the two parties have agreed, then take a few minutes to get things in order before the jury is called. There is a ten minute break.

Testimony continued with David Grubbs, a chief forensic examiner at the SC Attorney General’s Office, who is certified in CelleBrite data and is an expert in cell phone forensics.

Grubbs has analyzed all phones in the case and created a timeline using each phone’s battery usage and habits. Some of the results of the analysis was presented Wednesday afternoon include:

On June 7, the battery in Pauls’ phone died 10:34 pm, the last text to Paul’s phone by Rogan Gibson, “yo,” unread between 9-10 pm.

Maggie’s phone shows a lot of data being recorded in the background. Orientation changes recorded show someone handling the phone, going from vertical to landscape. At one point, the camera interacts with the phone for about one second around 8:54.

At 8:53-9:08, iOS snapshot is a record of what the phone is doing in the background while apps are running in the background. Maggie’s phone is locked at this time and remains locked until next day.

In the same timeframe, the Siri app pops up – Grubbs said it could be running in the background, it could be someone holding the button down to trigger the Siri app.

Grubbs identifies 9:07 pm as the time Maggie’s phone turned off. Turned on at 9:31. If the phone was tossed, it would not have recorded an orientation change.

The trial picks up Thursday morning with Grubbs on the witness stand.

Wednesday Trial Recap

Wednesday was consumed by the introduction of the videotaped third interview of Alex Murdaugh by SLED Agent David Owen, the lead investigator in the case. The interview was conducted in August 2021 and shows Alex meeting with Owen, initially asking about an update on the case but Owen proceeding to ask Alex for clarification on some answers he had given to questions in two previous interviews. From the video, the court learned SLED did not search the Almeda property belonging to Alex’s parents for evidence pertaining to the June 7 murders. There was no search for bloody clothes or guns or any other evidence that would have linked Alex to the murders of Paul and Maggie.

The second witness of the day was cell phone forensics expert David Grubbs, of the SC Attorney General’s Office. Grubbs was able to collect and analyze data – including location data – from phones belonging to Maggie, Alex and Paul. Grubbs’ testimony will continue on Thursday.