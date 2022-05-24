What we know about the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting so far

At least 21 people, including 19 children, were shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

UVALDE, Texas — In a city about 85 miles west of San Antonio, at least 21 people, including 19 children, were shot and killed by an 18-year-old man at an elementary school on Tuesday, according to local officials.

The alleged shooter, identified by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as Salvador Ramos, shot and killed the victims at Robb Elementary School just after 11:30 a.m.

Who are the victims of the Uvalde school shooting?

According to officials, at least 21 people were killed in the shooting, 19 of which were children. While the ages of the victims have not been confirmed, Robb Elementary School houses 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders.

One family identified a victim as 10-year-old Javier Lopez, a 4th grader.

One teacher was also confirmed as a victim.

Here's the full list of victims, confirmed by ABC News as of noon:

Eva Mireles (teacher)

Irma Garcia (teacher)

Xavier Lopez, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Rogelio Torres, 10

Jayce Luevanos, 10

Jailah Silguero, 11

Eliahana Torres (age unknown)

Annabell Rodriguez, 10

Jackie Cazares, 10

Who is the Uvalde shooting suspect?

Gov. Abbott identified the alleged suspect during a press conference Tuesday as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old Uvalde resident.

Initial details about Ramos were sparse, but Abbott said it was believed that he entered the elementary school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.





Ramos barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S.

Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman. Police and others responding to Tuesday’s attack also went around breaking windows at the school to enable students and teachers to escape, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today.”

Where is Uvalde, Texas?

Uvalde is located 85 miles west of San Antonio and 70 miles east of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The city is located in Uvalde County.

WFAA sister station KENS-TV reports that, per the most recent U.S. Census data, 73 percent of Uvalde's population was Hispanic/Latino.

The site of the shooting is located in a residential neighborhood near the center of Uvalde, KENS-TV says.

How you can help

There are various ways you can help the victims of the Uvalde shooting. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced Wednesday that an official account with the First State Bank has been set up to assist families of the shooting.

To donate, you can do so at any First State Bank branch or make all checks payable to the "Robb School Memorial Fund" and mail them to 200 E. Nopal St., Uvalde, Texas, 78801.

There are also various verified GoFundMe fundraisers you can donate to. You can donate to Uvalde fundraisers on GoFundMe's Texas Elementary School Shooting Relief hub.

Biden to visit Uvalde

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be traveling to Uvalde "in the coming days." During an address Tuesday evening, Biden called for new restrictions on firearms.

"When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" Biden asked during the press conference.

Texas leaders provide update

Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Wednesday to give updates on the state's response to the mass shooting.

Abbott said the ongoing investigation was being led by the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers and the Uvalde Police Department.

"All Texans have been shaken to their core in the wake of the horrific tragedy that occurred yesterday in the close-knit community of Uvalde," said Abbott in a statement. "We must come together in support of the families of the innocent victims, the law enforcement officers who heroically responded, and the entire Uvalde community, which will be impacted by this senseless act of violence for generations to come."