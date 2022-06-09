UVALDE, Texas — Tuesday marks the start of what could be an incredibly difficult school year for children in Uvalde, Texas. Uvalde CISD students will return to classrooms for the first time since the devastating shooting at Robb Elementary School.
It's a later start than the school district usually plans for, in an effort to start the year with stronger security measures, including 8-foot, non-scalable fences and security cameras. All campuses are closed to visitors this year, and dozens of law enforcement officers are deploying to every campus.
Still, it is an emotional time for families as children reunite with their classmates, with notable absences. But as the town in mourning begins a new chapter, support is coming in from all corners.
KVUE's Natalie Haddad took a look back at what has unfolded in the wake of the Robb Elementary tragedy, from bombshell revelations to the community's continuing quest for accountability. See Haddad's full report below:
