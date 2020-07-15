The SC Department of Natural Resources reminds lake-goers to be safe and take extra precautions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is reminding people that though cooling off at the lake is fun, drowning is a big risk.

“We want everyone to return home and everybody to enjoy their time outdoors,” Officer Kevin Egan with SCDNR says.

Egan says when swimming in a lake, people should “be mindful of boat traffic because sometimes it’s hard for boaters to see heads floating [in the water] or if someone’s on a float. Look at what’s around you, what’s clear, keep that distance and stay out of the main boat traffic channels.”

If someone isn’t a strong swimmer, there are extra precautions they can take.

“Having some kind of flotation device with you is the best.” Egan says, “life jackets- I’m a big proponent of those.”

If someone is struggling in the water and there are not life jackets, they should try to float on their back, according to Egan.

“Just take a second and think about what’s going on. [Take deep breaths] to calm down because once someone gets in a panic, it seems like that’s when things can get really bad.”

He also suggests not getting in deep water that goes over your head and if lake-goers are drinking – do it responsibly.

“Don’t get to the point where you lose your faculties because that’s when it seems people end up getting in trouble both with DUIs and drownings.”

There have been two boating fatalities on Lake Murray this year. Officer Egan is reminding boaters to be safe, too.

“Keep your head on a swivel. Watch everyone around you. If you’re a defensive driver that’s the best way to be.”