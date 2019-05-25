COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a hot and dry start to the weekend. High temperatures were in the upper 90s to the low 100° range.

Saturday the high temperature reached 100° in Columbia. This was only the 10th recorded 100° day in the month of May for Columbia. It looks like we will have a few more 100° days through Wednesday.

High temperatures will be near record levels through Wednesday. Look for temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

The air mass will be drier in the afternoons, so the heat index will be about the same as the actual air temperature. The evaporation rate will be higher too and it will be easy to dehydrate, so drink plenty of water.

No rain has fallen since May 12 and there will be very little or no over the next several days. The lack of rainfall combined with the hot temperatures is rapidly sending the area into drought. Evaporation will be higher than normal. Watering will be needed through next weekend with the hot and dry conditions.

Temperatures should moderate a little by next weekend, but still warmer than normal. There will be a chance of afternoon thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.