COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fan favorite for transportation is returning to downtown Columbia just in time for the holiday season.

At an early morning announcement at The COMET headquarters a crowd cheered "MOVE THAT BUS" after which a trolley was revealed sporting a festive new holiday look for the season.

The COMET is helping to make the busy holiday season easier with the return of two trolleys operating for a free downtown route.

The trolleys will be running 7 days a week in the vista, five points, Main Street, west Columbia and Cayce. The last time the trolleys were in operation was 2005.

"We wanted to bring back the trolleys because a lot of people in Columbia made mention that we use to have trolley vehicles here and they were fun to ride but unfortunately they just all of a sudden disappeared" says John Andoh, Executive Director and CEO of The COMET. "So we figured as a way to make soda cap connector an attractive option to move around we figured let’s bring a unique vehicle that’s going to capture folks attention."

The service is free to ride and will operate Sunday thru Wednesday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.and Thursday thru Saturday from 9 a.m. until midnight.

Comet officials say the vehicle will be in operation till July of 2020.

For more information and schedules visit www.cathchthecomet.org.