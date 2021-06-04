Demonstrators have gathered in the area where deputies shot and killed a man after he allegedly fired his weapon.

MINNEAPOLIS — A crowd of people has shut down traffic in the Minneapolis neighborhood of Uptown, the day after deputies shot and killed a man in a parking ramp nearby.

KARE 11 reporter Deevon Rahming is on the scene, and said demonstrators are demanding justice for Winston Smith, identified by family as the man who was killed.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting, which happened Thursday in a parking ramp on Lake Street between Hennepin and Fremont Avenue.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released more information on the shooting Friday, saying members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were attempting to take the man into custody. The news release sent out Friday said that evidence indicates the man fired his weapon from inside the vehicle at some point before he was shot by two deputies, one from Hennepin County and one from Ramsey County.

Law enforcement officials said there was a warrant out for his arrest on a felony firearms violation.

Happening Now: A group of demonstrators are blocking the intersection at Hennepin and W Lake demanding justice for Winston Smith who US Marshals killed Thursday. People trying to get through are angry and yelling asking them to move. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/CdIhWYwJuK — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) June 4, 2021

Minneapolis police said Friday that nine people were arrested overnight during civil unrest that followed the shooting. Police spokesperson John Elder said some people began looting and vandalizing nearby businesses Thursday night, and committing "assaultive" acts.

Minneapolis police said to expect traffic delays in Uptown on Friday afternoon as of about 4 p.m. A nearby bookstore, Magers & Quinn, announced on Twitter it was closing early both Thursday and Friday.