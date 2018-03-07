WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt was injured in a head-on traffic accident on Friday in Tampa, the wrestling media company said.

Wyatt, whose real name is Wayland Rotunda, was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he was treated and released, the WWE said.

He was headed to the airport to wrestle this weekend when the crash occurred.

The wrestler had to cancel his appearance on the WWE Raw broadcast on Monday.

Wyatt, a former WWE champion, holds the Raw version of the tag team championship with "Woken" Matt Hardy. The pair defeated The Bar at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April to capture the vacant championships at the conclusion of a tournament.

Wyatt, a Brooksville native, is a third-generation wrestler: his father Mike wrestled under the name Irwin R. Schyster, abbreviated to I.R.S.

Information from CBS Sports was used in this report.

