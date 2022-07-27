7-year-old Georgia girl dies after tree falls on tent, rangers say

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to an emergency in Elkmont Campground at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 27.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — A 7-year-old girl from Georgia died after a tree fell on a tent in the Great Smoky Mountains overnight, according to a release.

The other family members, including the father and two siblings, were not injured. The large tree, a red maple, was approximately two feet in diameter, GSMNP said.