It was like if not old times, recent times for A'ja Wilson.

The Heathwood Hall graduate who left USC as the unanimous national player of the year for the 2017-2018 season was back at the Colonial Life Arena Wednesday night for a Team USA exhibition game.

Wilson and former teammates Allisha Gray, Tiffany Mitchell and Tyasha Harris were on the court trying to earn a spot on the final roster for Team USA's FIBA World Cup team.

The number one pick by the Las Vegas Aces in this year's draft was recently named WNBA Rookie of the Year. After recording 16 points and 7 rebounds in the Red and White exhibition, Wilson talked about her development since turning pro.

"I feel like that level I played at (this) is crazy," Wilson said.

"Honestly, I haven't had the opportunity to take a step back and look at it. But, yes I feel like I've grown as a player and as a woman. I think leaving South Carolina was good for me. I've got to experience a lot of different things. Of course, being in Las Vegas, being away from everything and everyone. I've kind of had time to look back and definitely, I like that experience. I really did. But it's always nice to come and home and yes, I do feel different."

USC head coach Dawn Staley is in charge of Team USA and the three former Gamecocks have all advanced to the next round of training camp.

© 2018 WLTX