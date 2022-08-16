Aliyah Boston receives an invitation to USA National Team Training Camp

The reigning national player of the year will be in Las Vegas next month competing for a chance to compete in the FIBA World Cup.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The USA Basketball Women's National Team training camp is set for Sept. 6-12 in Las Vegas. There are 29 athletes who will be competing with the goal of being a part of a squad which will compete in the FIBA World Cup in Australia from Sept. 22-Oct. 1.

Of the 29 players in the camp, just one player is from the college ranks and that person is South Carolina senior Aliyah Boston.

The unanimous National Player of the Year, Boston is coming off a campaign where she became the program's first Honda Cup winner and its first CoSISA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year. She was the first person, male or female, to win both the Naismith Player of the Year and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Boston has five gold medals in her previous stints with Team USA including the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup gold medal team.

In leading the Gamecocks to the national championship, Boston led the nation with a program-record 30 double-doubles in her 37 games played, including an SEC-record 27-game streak. Her 12.5 rebounds per game ranked fourth in the nation.

Former Gamecocks Allisha Gray and A'ja Wilson are among the 12 athletes at the camp who have won Olympic and FIBA World Cup gold medals. Both won their first Olympic golds in their Olympic debuts in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 3×3 and five-on-five, respectively.