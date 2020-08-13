Allen University hires new athletics director

Dr. Jerome Fitch has been hired to run the Allen University athletics department

Dr. Jerome Fitch has been named athletics director for Allen University and in coming to that program, he will bring an extensive resume as an AD.

He comes to Allen after nine years as the athletics director at Claflin University in Orangeburg where he helped lead that program from the NAIA ranks to NCAA Division II.

He has also been an A.D. at Alabama A&M University and Savannah State University.

Allen University currently sponsors 13 intercollegiate programs and in July, the program was selected as the newest provisional member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II effective for the 2020-2021 academic year.

"Dr. Fitch's experience and leadership in NCAA athletics will serve as a strong fit for Allen University Yellow Jacket athletics," said Dr. Ernest McNealey, Allen University President said.

"His dedication to student-athletes, the advancement of HBCU athletics, and tremendous fundraising efforts align with our vision and trajectory as we prepare our student-athletes to thrive in NCAA Division II.

"The challenge of helping Allen transition into NCAA Division II is one that I felt I could be helpful in accomplishing," Fitch said in a statement.

"Knowing Dr. McNealey from time spent in the SIAC, and knowing his energy and support for University athletics, I knew that I wanted to be a part of the upward trajectory at Allen University.