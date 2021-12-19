The Celebration Bowl is a big moment for the bands

Playing at an NFL venue is a huge moment for the teams, but also for the marching bands.

ATLANTA — The Celebration Bowl in Atlanta wasn't just about the football programs at South Carolina State and Jackson State squaring off on the field.

At halftime, the marching bands from both schools performed for the sold-out crowd at the home of the Atlanta Falcons. The two teams also headlined a Fifth Quarter Battle of the Bands after the contest.

The Marching 101 is considered one of the premier marching bands in the country with a reputation that was only enhanced with its performance Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.