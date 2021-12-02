Jackie Bradley, Jr. returns to Boston

Former Gamecock outfielder spent the 2021 season with Milwaukee but will be back with the organization which drafted him in 2011.

BOSTON — BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have signed free agent left-handers Rich Hill and James Paxton and reacquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from Milwaukee in a trade that sends outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers.

The flurry of moves came just a few hours before the midnight expiration of baseball's collective bargaining agreement, which ushered in a lockout and halted all transactions. Hill received a one-year deal worth $5 million, and Paxton was signed for one year and $6 million with club and player options that could keep him in Boston for another year or two. The Red Sox also received two minor leaguers from the Brewers, infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.

Bradley was drafted by the Red Sox in 2011 with the 40th pick in the supplemental first round. He made his debut with the Red Sox in 2013. In March of 2021, Bradley signed as a free agent with the Brewers, but will return to his previous role of patrolling the outfield at Fenway Park in 2022.