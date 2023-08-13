The Lexington County Blowfish win the Coastal Plain League Championship

In a winner-take-all game three of the Petitt Cup Championship, the Blowfish defeated Wilmington 7-5.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Game three of the Coastal Plain League Championship Series had a little bit of everything.

A strong start by the home team, a 92-minute weather delay, a rally by the visitors and clutch hitting and pitching in the final innings. The end result was a 7-5 Blowfish victory over the Wilmington Sharks which gave Lexington County the Petitt Cup for the second time in franchise history.

Gilbert's Ashby Vining started off the scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. Warren Holzemer followed with an RBI single for a 3-0 Blowfish lead after one inning.

A 92-minute rain delay stopped the game in the fifth with Lexington County leading 5-2. The Sharks would rally to tie the game at 5 before Vining came through in the clutch again. A two-run single in the bottom of the eighth would prove to be the difference.