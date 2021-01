GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kaiden Rice is now the 35th member of the Citadel Bulldog basketball program to reach 1,000 points for his career.

Rice scored 12 points in Monday's loss at UNC-Greensboro and currently sits at 1,003 career points.

A Ridge View graduate, Rice is currently the team's second leading scorer with an average of 19.3 points per game, that ranks third in the Southern Conference. The senior leads the league with 55 3-pointers made in 11 games.