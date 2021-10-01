Brownell gets a contract extension

Clemson head men's basketball coach Brad Brownell has a new contract which will take him through the 2025-2026 season.

His current deal was set to end in 2024 and his annual compensation is $2.6 million for 2021-2022, $2.75 million for 2022-24 and $3 million for 2024-26.



In 11 seasons at the helm of the program, Brownell has led Clemson to three NCAA Tournament appearances including two in the last four seasons.

In 2020, Brownell led the Tigers to their first win ever at Chapel Hill which also moved him into a tie with Cliff Ellis for the program's all-time winningest coach with 177 victories. The following game, Clemson upset third-ranked Duke at home and that moved Brownell into sole possession of the top spot with 178 wins. He currently has a 201-150 record with the Tigers.

Brownell led the Tigers, who finished 16-8 a season ago, to the Big Dance during a season where the Tigers had two work stoppages due to COVID-19. Clemson also made its most recent Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2018 and has made a total of seven postseason appearances during Brownell’s tenure in orange.

“Brad continues to be a great leader and ambassador for our men’s basketball program,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement.

“In addition to being our all-time winningest coach and advancing to the NCAA Tournament in one of the most challenging years in recent memory, he continues to maintain a focus on academic performance. Brad has been instrumental to our fundraising success in recent improvements, and his leadership, character and performance are key to our program going forward.”

“I want to thank Dan Radakovich, President Jim Clements and the Board of Trustees for continuing to support my leadership of our Clemson basketball program,” said Brownell in a statement.