Trae Hannibal enters the transfer portal

Hartsville product is on the move after two seasons in the South Carolina program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While the official word on Frank Martin's future has yet to be announced, one of his experienced backups is leaving the program.

Trae Hannibal, who played in 46 games in his two seasons at South Carolina, has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He is the first player from this past season's roster to enter the portal.

In 20 games during the 2020-2021 season, the Hartsville native averaged six points, 3.2 rebounds, two assists and one steal per game. Hannibal played an average of 16.6 minutes per game.

Hannibal did not start a single game during his two seasons and he missed the Mississippi State trip this season with Martin saying after the game he gave Hannibal the day off, alluding to the physical and mental fatigue of a challenging year on and off the court.

A four-star prospect coming out of the Pee Dee, Hannibal makes his entry into the portal just two days after forward Keyshawn Bryant declared for the NBA Draft without hiring an agent which would allow him to return to school if he chooses.