The Lexington County Blowfish, in conjunction with the Macon Bacon and Savannah Bananas, will be competing against each other as part of an inaugural 2020 Southern Summer Ball Series.

All three teams are a part of the Coastal Plain League which has delayed the start of the 2020 season until July 1 due to the pandemic. While athletics are moving forward in Georgia and here in the Palmetto State, North Carolina and Virginia are still under restrictions due to COVID-19. With that in mind, the Blowfish, Bacon and Bananas got together for a regional schedule between the franchises with plenty on the line.

There will be a first half and second half winner based on best winning percentage with the first half winner(ending July 28th), hosting the Southern Summer Ball Series Championship game on August 16th.

All three teams are being proactive to make sure the experience is a healthy one for everyone involved.

All three teams will be testing players for Covid-19 upon arrival and institute temperature screenings for the players throughout the summer following league and governmental guidelines for the safety of players, employees and fans.