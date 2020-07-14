Lexington Blowfish to welcome fans at the ball park beginning this Wednesday

The Lexington Blowfish were given permission from the Lexington County Council to allow fans at the ballpark.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the Lexington Blowfish announced that they would be opening their doors to fans beginning this Wednesday.

Blowfish owners Bill and Vicki Shanahan appeared before the Lexington County Council on Tuesday to share why they believe fans should be allowed in the ball park. The council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the Blowfish in reopening their doors to fans. The first game fans will be allowed in is this Wednesday, July 15th vs. the Lake Murray Purple Martins.

On July 2nd, the Blowfish prepared for opening night of the 2020 season with the assumption fans would be allowed in the stands. About an hour before first pitch, Gov. Henry McMaster announced in his press conference that allowing fans in the stadium would be a violation of his emergency order which restricts spectator sports.