Dabo's graphic reaction to watching last year's video of the Florida State game

Dabo Swinney said this week that looking back on the video from last year's contest with Florida State made him want to vomit.

CLEMSON, S.C. — As Clemson prepares to face Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium, head coach Dabo Swinney turned on the game tape from last year's win in Death Valley.

The Tigers defeated the Seminoles 30-20 but it was far from routine. The visitors from Tallahassee took a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter after the Seminoles returned a D.J. Uiagalelei fumble for a touchdown. Clemson would respond with a Will Shipley touchdown and then on the final play of the game, Barrett Carter took advantage of a botched lateral to score a touchdown.

But in spite of the win, head coach Dabo Swinney does not look at the game tape with fond memories.

"I wanted to vomit", Swinney said when describing his reaction when watched the game video this week in preparation for Saturday's game.

“I mean, it was so painful to watch it. We were so bad. Oh, my God. We won, which was a miracle, but we were so bad. Yeah, we don’t really have games like that this year.”