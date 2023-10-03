Hunter Helms is now the veteran in the Clemson quarterback room

The Gray Collegiate Academy alum talks about new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and what it's like being the "old guy" among the Tiger quarterbacks

CLEMSON, S.C. — It is a different feeling for Hunter Helms in 2023 as he is about to wrap up his first week of spring drills at Clemson.

A former News19 Player of the Week from Gray Collegiate Academy, Helms is in his fourth season in the Tiger program. With the departure of D.J. Uiagalelei, Helms assumes the role as the longest tenured quarterback on the Clemson roster.

For the second straight year, the Tigers will likely have a true freshman backup quarterback in Christopher Vizzina. He enrolled early after signing with the Tigers in December. With Cade Klubnik entering the season as the starter, Helms will have a role as the steady veteran working with the highly touted underclassmen. When Hunter came in to the program in 2020, it was Trevor Lawrence and then Uiagalelei who served as a mentor for the younger quarterbacks. Now it's his turn to pass along his wisdom for those who inquire.