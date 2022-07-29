Clemson running back lands on two additional watch lists for national awards

Clemson running back Will Shipley is a candidate for two national awards - the Wuerffel Trophy and the Hornung Award.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's Will Shipley continues to land on watch lists for national awards.

The sophomore running back was named to a pair of preseason watch lists on Thursday, the Wuerffel Trophy and the Hornung Award.

The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel who starred at Florida. It is considered the premier community service award in all of college football. It factors in that aspect along with academic excellence.

The Hornung Award is presented by the Louisville Sports Commission and it honors the late Paul Hornung, a Louisville native who starred for the NFL's Green Bay Packers. The award is presented to the most versatile player in college football.

Last season as a freshman, Shipley rushed for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns, the second most touchdowns ever by a Clemson true freshman. He also handles kickoff returns and he even threw a touchdown pass in the win over Wake Forest.