Clemson wins fifth straight contest and second since returning from COVID-19 pause

The Tigers grind out a win over Miami as they continue to march towards a return to the NCAA Tournament.
Credit: ACC Media Services

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 19 points and Clemson beat short-handed Miami 66-58 for its fifth straight victory. 

Clemson took the first double-digit lead of the game during a 6-0 run to make it 57-44 with 9:17 to go. Miami scored the next 10 to get within three points at 5:16 but the Hurricanes only made one more field goal the rest of the way. 

Dawes made all four of his 3-point attempts, and Simms and Hunter Tyson added three each as Clemson hit 11 of 22 from distance and shot 49% overall. 

Isaiah Wong led Miami, which only had six scholarship players, with 28 points. 