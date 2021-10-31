Tommy Bowden returns to Death Valley

CLEMSON, S.C. — Back in July at the funeral for Florida State legend Bobby Bowden, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney told Tommy Bowden that he wanted the former Clemson head coach to come back to campus for the Florida State game.
Swinney figured what better way to honor Bobby Bowden's memory plus show his appreciation for what the younger Bowden did for his coaching career. Swinney was hired by Bowden in 2003 to coach wide receivers and five years later, Swinney was named interim head coach.
Bowden and his family were recognized during the game and received a loud ovation as Tiger fans showed their appreciation for what Bowden accomplished during his 10 years as Tigers' head coach where he went 72-43 with three nine-win seasons. He was named the ACC Coach of the Year in 1999 and 2003.