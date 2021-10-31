Tommy Bowden returns to Death Valley

Former Clemson head football coach Tommy Bowden made his return to the Valley and he did so for the FSU game.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Back in July at the funeral for Florida State legend Bobby Bowden, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney told Tommy Bowden that he wanted the former Clemson head coach to come back to campus for the Florida State game.

Swinney figured what better way to honor Bobby Bowden's memory plus show his appreciation for what the younger Bowden did for his coaching career. Swinney was hired by Bowden in 2003 to coach wide receivers and five years later, Swinney was named interim head coach.